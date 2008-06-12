NYT Hires Former Digitas Exec To Run About.com (NYT)

Dan Frommer

The New York Times has found someone to run About.com after firing its last CEO, Scott Meyer, in February. The new hire: Cella M. Irvine, who will start on July 28. Irvine will report to NYT’s digital SVP Martin Nisenholtz (SA 100 #20), who had been running About.com since Meyer’s departure.

Irvine was formerly chief administrative officer at digital ad agency Digitas, where she was in charge of operations, IT, M&A, HR, legal, etc. She’s also worked for Marsh, Microsoft (MSFT), and Hearst.

