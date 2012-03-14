About 50 Republicans Will Get Together In A Bar And Pick Six GOP Delegates Today

Not American Samoans

Photo: jnissa via Flickr

American Samoa is hosting a Republican caucus today – at a bar. About 50 Republicans are expected to gather at Toa Bar and Grill in American Samoa, and assign six delegates and three Super-delegates for the Republican convention, according to an AP report.



America Samoa is located about 2300 miles south of Hawaii and its residents cannot vote in the general election.

Most of them don’t even register in either major party because local officials don’t identify with either party.

The news from American Samoa is likely to be overshadowed by the bigger primaries in Mississippi and Alabama, as well as a Hawaii caucus.

But we’ll update ou on the results from there as soon as we get them.

