More Than 10% Of Facebook Used To Work At Google

It’s well known that a lot of Facebook‘s employees used to work at Google, from COO Sheryl Sandberg on down. But did you know it was more than 10% of the company’s staff? We didn’t.



About 200 of Facebook’s employees used to work at Google, according to this past weekend’s New York Times profile on Sandberg and her relationship with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

That’s a bit more than 10% of Facebook’s staff, considering a recent estimate of 1,600 Facebook employees.

Notable ex-Googlers at Facebook include Sandberg; recent hire Erick Tseng, who runs Facebook’s mobile business; VP of ad ops David Fischer; VP of communications Elliot Schrage; and CTO Bret Taylor, whose startup Friendfeed was acquired by Facebook.

What does this mean? Why does it matter?

It shows that, to some extent, the momentum in Silicon Valley has shifted toward Facebook and away from Google. (We wonder how many ex-Facebook employees now work at Google. Probably less than 200.)

It also shows that Google employees can “get” social, just not while they’re working under Google’s direction. Although, hey, perhaps Google’s new “Google Me” social project won’t be lame.

But it also shows that Google has only lost about 200 of its roughly 22,000 employees to Facebook (1%), which is hardly a mass exodus. Sure, it may include some big hires, such as Erick Tseng’s recent departure from the Android team to head up Facebook’s mobile products. But it’s not like everyone is leaving Google for Facebook.

