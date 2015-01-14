Nearly 1 In 5 IPhone 6 Owners Say They Will 'Definitely' Buy An Apple Watch

Apple’s first watch is gearing up for an early 2015 launch, which we’re hearing is going to happen around late March. And based on estimates from multinational finance company Credit Suisse, the Apple Watch should prove especially popular with people who bought Apple’s latest phones.

Based on data from a Credit Suisse survey charted for us by BI Intelligence, 18% of people who bought either an iPhone 6 or an iPhone 6 Plus say they will “definitely” buy the Apple Watch. That would translate to roughly 35 million units. (About one in four iPhone 6 owners seem to be on the fence, while nearly 45% of owners are leaning towards “no.”) But even if one out of every five iPhone 6 owners wants an Apple Watch, Credit Suisse believes Apple will only make about 20 million Apple Watches in 2015, suggesting there might be a supply shortage when the smartwatch goes on sale.

