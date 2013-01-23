It's Really Hard For Poor Women To Get Abortions In The US [INFOGRAPHIC]

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Abortion has now been legal in the United States for 40 years, but low-income women across the nation still face extra burdens when trying to get the procedure.Most women have to pay for abortions out of pocket because they don’t have insurance or it’s not covered, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group.



This creates an extra burden for women who don’t have a lot of money to begin with, and they often put off the procedure until later in their pregnancies.

Making it even tougher to get the procedure, 19 states enacted 43 new abortion restrictions in 2012 alone. Most counties in the nation don’t have a single abortion provider, partly because some states’ abortion laws are so restrictive.

To back up these points, the Guttmacher Institute has released infographics showing how economic disparities, combined with where women live, create barriers to abortion.

Photo: The Guttmacher Institute

Photo: The Guttmacher Institute

Photo: The Guttmacher Institute

