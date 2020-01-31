Fatal car crashes increase in the US when the clocks change — even more evidence that Daylight Saving Time is killing us

Brian Snyder/Reuters Daylight Saving Time first began in World War I, to save energy.

New research shows Daylight Saving Time increases the risk of traffic accidents by 6%.

Abolishing DST could prevent 28 fatal car accidents annually, the study found.

Thousands of Americans have signed a petition to scrap DST, and some states do not observe it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From politics to religion, there are deep divisions in opinion across the US. But most Americans feel strongly that Daylight Saving Time is a nuisance that should be abolished.

Now, new research has found a more sinister reason to keep the clocks the same year-round: Every spring, in the week after the clocks go forward, the rate of traffic accidents goes up by 6%.

According to the authors of the report, at the University of Colorado Boulder, their findings show 28 fatal accidents could be prevented annually if Daylight Saving Time were abolished.

“The results we found were modest, but they can affect millions of people,” senior author Céline Vetter, a chronobiologist (or, sleep scientist), at the University of Colorado Boulder told Insider.

Sleep scientists say we cannot underestimate how much one hour affects us



The researchers analysed 732,835 fatal car accidents in the United States from 1996 to 2017, using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a publicly-available database of all car accidents.

While there have been other studies that looked at the effects of Daylight Saving Time on driving, none of those studies used the breadth of data that this one does, Vetter said.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, had its limitations – there was little information on the circumstances of the accident circumstances or weather conditions, and no data at the individual level that could show people’s age or influence of alcohol.

But Vetter insists the seasonal increase in fatalities, just after DST kicks in, would be too much of a coincidence. And it chimes with her other research, finding that changing the clocks disrupted people’s circadian rhythms and contributed to a feeling of sleep deprivation.

“The public health impact of the DST transition regarding fatal traffic accident risk is clear from our data,” Vetter said in a press release. “Because our data only included the most severe accidents, namely where a fatality was recorded, this estimation is likely an underestimation of the true risk.”

Thousands of Americans have signed a petition to scrap Daylight Saving Time, and some states have already dropped it

DST began as an energy saving technique during World War I. In 1960, it became official nationally. The idea was to save electricity by making the day seem an hour longer, but research suggests the amount of electricity we save is negligible.

Neuroscientist Matthew Walker, one of the world’s most prominent sleep scientists, has been campaigning to end DST for years.

“There is a global experiment performed on 1.6 billion people, twice a year,” neuroscientist Matthew Walker previously told Insider, referring to Daylight Saving Time.

Walker and other researchers have found that DST can be deadly. Rates of heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents all increase right after we set our clocks ahead one hour in the spring.

In the past year, over 300,000 people have signed a petition to Congress to end what they call the “unnecessary flip-flopping of time.” In the comments section, one person wrote: “Dear president and the Congress, you don’t give us universal health care, you don’t give the common people tax advantages, at least give back our time.”

Some states, including Arizona and Hawaii, as well US territories Puerto Rico and Guam, have already abandoned it. Florida, Oregon, and California have all attempted to pass legislation to abolish it.



Read more:



Daylight Saving Time is literally killing us

Daylight-saving time is one of humanity’s dumbest rituals, and you should be furious it still happens

10 reasons why daylight savings is the worst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.