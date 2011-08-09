Aboard Bachmann's 'Barbie Jet': 10 Surprising Forces Shaping Her White House Campaign

Michele Bachmann

With Iowa’s Ames Straw Poll less than a week away, all eyes are on U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann to see whether the Tea Party princess can emerge as a frontrunner in the Republican presidential race.The stakes are high for Bachmann, who has made a pushed hard for support among Iowa’s conservative evangelicals, who make up 60% of the state’s GOP caucus voters.



Bachmann has made a point of highlighting her Christian roots, perhaps in response to Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s evangelical prayer rally in Houston yesterday.

The New Yorker today published a profile of the Minnesota congresswoman, from reporter Ryan Lizza, that delves into the candidate’s evangelical influences. The piece looks at how Bachmann has transformed herself from cable-news caricature of the Christian Right to a presidential candidate who is now the frontrunner in Iowa.

Lizza has some amusing anecdotes from aboard the Bachmann campaign plane — which the candidate calls her “Barbie Jet.” Marcus Bachmann, for instance, calls himself the “highest-maintenance traveller” on the campaign, and asked Lizza to explain to him why Newsweek would call him a “silver fox.”

At the heart of the profile, however, is an examination of the people and experiences that have turned Bachmann into a leader of the conservative Christian movement and a viable contender for the 2012 GOP presidential field.

