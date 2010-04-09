ABN Amro: This Will Not Be A Jobless Recovery

Edith Thouin of ABN Amro doesn’t think this is going to be a jobless recovery, but it is going to benefit some industries over others.



0:30 There is a pickup in job growth in the U.S. and Europe, and the services and care sectors are benefiting

1:00 Emerging markets are demanding goods from the West, and this will lead to job growth

2:30 The building and construction industry will not return anytime soon, those jobs are lost

3:50 This will not just be an Asian job recovery, but a U.S. and European one as well

From CNBC:



