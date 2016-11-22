One of Wall Street's most senior women has cemented her position at the top at a $2.1 trillion money manager

Abigail Johnson has cemented her position at the top of fund giant Fidelity Investments.

She is succeeding her father Ed C. “Ned” Johnson, 86, as chairman of the $2.1 trillion fund firm, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider. She will continue in her role as chief executive.

“This expansion of responsibilities is a natural progression of Abby’s 28-year career at Fidelity, in which she has taken on increasingly more challenging and complex roles,” the memo, written by Ned Johnson, said.

The elder Johnson is retiring and becoming chairman emeritus, according to the memo.

Abigail Johnson started at Fidelity in 1988 and has led several units within the company, including asset management.

