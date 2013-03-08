Here's What 'Little Miss Sunshine' Abigail Breslin Looks Like Today

Aly Weisman

In what was one of her first feature films ever, 10-year-old actress Abigail Breslin was nominated for an Oscar for her role as an aspiring pageant queen in 2006’s critically acclaimed “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Here’s Abigail at age 10 in the film:

And here’s Oscar nominee Abigail looking sweet in 2007 on the red carpet at the Academy Awards:

 

Abigail Breslin Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

This is what Abigail Breslin looks like today — nearly all grown up at age 16 — on the red carpet Wednesday for her latest film “The Call”:

Abigail Breslin 2013

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

She can even hold her own next to co-star Halle Berry:

Abigail Breslin Halle Berry red carpet premiere 2013

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

