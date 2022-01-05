Abigail Breslin tells a troll to ‘fuck off’ after they called her a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing a mask

Abigail Breslin’s father, Michael Breslin, died after contracting COVID-19. David Crotty/Getty Images

Abigail Breslin asked her fans to report an Instagram user for their anti-masking comments.

The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a mask, and the person called her a “pathetic loser.”

When Breslin replied and said her dad died of COVID-19, the user said it was because he was “weak.”

Actress Abigail Breslin (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Stillwater”) asked her Instagram followers to report a user after they called her dad “weak” for dying of COVID-19 and said wearing masks in public made her a “loser.”

Breslin posted a photo on Tuesday that showed her wearing a face mask while on a roller coaster in Las Vegas. An Instagram user, @chesty1987, commented saying: “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”

“That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid,” the actress replied. “You can kindly go fuck off now.”

Breslin took a screenshot of the exchange and made it a new post on her main Instagram page and story, where it was shared to her 530,000 followers. The same user commented once again, saying they were “pretty sure wearing a mask isn’t going to save anyones life lol.”

“Clearly I know more than her if she thinks someone who wasn’t wearing a mask killed her father when in reality he was weak,” the user @chesty1987 wrote.

Breslin took yet another screenshot of the person’s comments, and made a third post on Instagram.

“Would love if you could all report this @chesty1987 person,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the user. “To say my dad died because he was ‘weak’ is something I will not tolerate.”

A post shared by Abigail Breslin/SOPHOMORE (@abbienormal9)

The account for @chesty1987 is currently private, with a description that reads: “New account. See how long it lasts this time ????”

Breslin’s father died in February 2021, weeks after the actress told her followers that he had been put on a ventilator. In April 2021, the CDC shared information on how masks can protect against contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

“Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC’s website says.

For more information on COVID-19 and health guidances regarding masks, read Insider’s report here.