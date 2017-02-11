Here are 6 fables of fixed income investing -- in cartoon form narrated by the actor who played Dumbledore

Aberdeen Asset Management is channeling its inner Brothers Grimm.

The UK-based investment firm, which has $374 billion in assets, on February 9 released six videos that illustrate the commonplace mistakes made by fixed-income investors.

Each lesson plays off of a well-known childhood fable in a fun, 60-second cartoon.

The firm enlisted the help of Michael Gambon, the actor who played Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, to narrate the shorts.

In fable two titled “A lesson in Independence,” the firm played on Han Christian Andersen’s, “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” to show investors the danger of blindly following indexes. The narrator warns that the investor who doesn’t challenge assumptions runs the risk of being embarrassed just like the Emperor in the tale.

Below is the first fable of fixed income “A lesson in Diversity.” Check out the other five stories at Aberdeen Asset Management’s blog, here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

