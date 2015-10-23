Here are the Seven Deadly Sins of investing ― in cartoon form

Aberdeen Asset Management has been getting into the Halloween spirit.

Mike Turner, the head of multi-asset investment solutions at the $US480 billion fund manager, took to the web on Wednesday to caution investors against seven critical mistakes they can make while investing.

Turner drove the point home by pairing each lesson with a fun, 30-second cartoon snippet framed around the seven deadly sins: greed, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth, wrath, and pride.

The videos feature the mellow voice of Joanna Lumley, who played Aunt Emma in “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

In the video for “Sloth,” animators played on Aesop’s fable “The Tortoise and the Hare”, encouraging investors to do their diligence while researching potential investments, rather than rushing to the finish line.

In another video titled “Envy,” the narrator says that “imitating the index is the poorest form of flattery … instead of investing in assets that have just done well in the past, you should invest in those that offer the best potential for future returns.”

Scroll down to see the cartoon of Pride, or check out the other six videos at Aberdeen Asset Management’s blog, here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Footage shows tourists captured by gunmen at a Philippine resort



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.