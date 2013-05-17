Abercrombie & Fitch's Reputation Tanks After It Discriminates Against Large Women

Abercrombie & Fitch’s reputation has taken a hit since Business Insider’s story tied CEO Michael Jeffries’ comments about beautiful people to the company’s refusal to offer XL and XXL clothing.



Two weeks ago, the company’s reputation was similar to that of competitors American Eagle Outfitters and H&M, according to a report by YouGov BrandIndex.

But since the story, Abercrombie’s reputation among 18 to 34-year-olds has tanked.

YouGov asked respondents “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Here’s a chart showing how Abercrombie compares with other brands:

The company just responded to the uproar today, with Jeffries sticking by the company’s policies and refusing to apologise to comments he made that he only wanted “cool” and “beautiful” people wearing the brand.

