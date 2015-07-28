Abercrombie is trying to compete with Nike, Under Armour, and Lululemon

Abercrombie is moving away from preppy.

The former teen mall favourite is entering the highly profitable athleisure category, Racked reports.

The line will be available on the store’s website and in stores on July 29th. company news release (via Racked) says that:

“The collection is a nod to the brand’s athletic heritage, featuring sporty items that can be dressed up or down including cropped fleece tops, structured leggings, tanks with mesh inserts and ribbed jersey dresses.”

Most notable is the price, which Racked reports will stay in the relatively affordable range of $US15-160.

Abercrombie & Fitch is lowering its prices as it is, which is an attempt for the brand to keep up with the competition. Teens have been abandoning stores like Abercrombie for cheaper fast-fashion chains such as H&M and Forever 21.





Athleisure is an incredibly popular category, and many brands such as Nike, Under Armour, and Victoria’s Secret have been trying to jump on Lululemon’s heels. In fact, in 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported that trendy athletic wear was more popular than the actual act of playing sports.

However, Abercrombie has a bigger problem: a lack of a brand identity.

“A&F now needs to be much more decisive about what it stands for and who it wants to serve: in essence it needs a much clearer and more relevant brand identity,” Neil Saunders, CEO of retail consulting ferm Conlumino, wrote in a research note. “This is far from an easy task … and A&F has to tread a careful line between toning down the brasher elements of its image and becoming too generic — which will pitch it more firmly against cheaper competitors like H&M and Forever 21.”

