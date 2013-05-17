Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Won't apologise For Saying He Only Wants The Cool Kids

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries finally addressed the uproar over his



brand’s exclusion of plus-sized women, but he isn’t apologizing. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Jeffries said that his “choice of words was interpreted in a manner that has caused offence.”

Jeffries said that his “7-year-old, resurrected quote has been taken out of context,” but did admit that the brand “targets its marketing at a particular segment of customers.”

While exploring why Abercrombie doesn’t make clothes for large women, Business Insider highlighted comments Jeffries made to Salon in 2006 about the importance of sex appeal.

“It’s almost everything. That’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that,” Jeffries said.

His comments resulted in an online petition, video protest, and viral letter demanding that Abercrombie accept more diverse body types.

This is the first time the company has responded since the story was first posted two weeks ago.

