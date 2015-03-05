Abercrombie & Fitch is selling the infamous private jet where models were forced to follow a 47-page book of rules

In a final bid to the glory days of the early aughts, Abercrombie & Fitch is selling its corporate jet.

The company put the Gulfstream G550 on the market last quarter following several years of sales declines, Abercrombie Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said Wednesday on a call with analysts. Abercrombie was forced to write down the value of the jet by $US11 million.

The jet made headlines in 2012 when it was revealed that the company had a 47-page rule book governing the attire and behaviour of those on board.

The rules dictated that crew members and models could only respond to a request by Mike Jeffries, the company’s former CEO, by saying “no problem,” the Huffington Post reported at the time.

The models were also required to wear a uniform of boxer briefs, polo shirts and flip flops on board and they had to repeatedly spritz themselves with Abercrombie & Fitch #41 cologne.

The rule book further prohibited finger prints anywhere on the jet and laid out a specific way in which the toilet paper and bathroom hand towels should be folded.

Whenever the jet was headed home, the crew was required to play “Take Me Home” by Phil Collins as guests entered the cabin.

The rule book even covered the seating arrangements of Jeffries’ three dogs. The dogs’ seating arrangements changed depending on who was travelling.

The loss of the corporate jet signals the end of an era for Abercrombie.

The company has suffered 12 straight quarters of sales declines and is searching for a new CEO. Jeffries resigned in December after more than 20 years with the company.

