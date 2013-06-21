Abercrombie & Fitch Pulls T-Shirt Insulting Taylor Swift's Love Life After Fans Freak Out

Abercrombie & Fitch pulled a t-shirt mocking musician Taylor Swift after fans swarmed the retailer with complaints.



The shirt in question read “#more boyfriends than t.s.,” a jab at Swift’s tumultuous love life.

Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed points out that the retailer’s hotline now says that the shirts have been pulled from shelves.

Ardent fans started a Change.org petition asking the shirt be removed, though it only has 81 signatures.

“Take away “#More boyfriends than t.s.” t-shirt because it’s hurtful to Taylor Swift and Swifties everywhere!” the petition reads. Taylor Swift fans refer to themselves as “Swifties.” The brand also faced the public outcry about its refusal to carry sizes for large women, a policy that came to light after a Business Insider story last month.

