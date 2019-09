Some people look like their pets, and some people make their pets look like them.



In case you’ve never seen ’em, Abercrombie CEO Mike Jefferies looks a lot like his company.

First, here’s Jefferies:

Meanwhile, these are actual slides from today’s earnings presentation:

Here’s another slide:

