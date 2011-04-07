ABERCROMBIE: How A Hunting And Fishing Store Became A Sex-Infused Teenybop Legend

Photo: Flickr

There have not been many transformations like this witnessed in history.Madonna has come close a few times but to go from an outdoor gear shop that outfitted Charles Lindbergh to a teen retailer with $1.43 billion in revenue known for ads featuring scantily clad models hiking in the woods is rather remarkable.



And even after Abercrombie made this radical change it continued to move forward as a brand led by its unconventional and flexible CEO Michael Jeffries who has led the company through racial lawsuits, ad criticism and a recession to make it a portfolio favourite and have a loyal customer following.

