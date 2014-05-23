Abercrombie Is Killing The Nightclub Vibe In Its Stores

For years, Abercrombie & Fitch stores have been plagued by sensory overload.

The longtime teen favourite has dim lighting, blaring music, strong cologne, and provocative art in stores.

But as sales plummet, Abercrombie is changing up its strategy, writes Lindsey Rupp at Bloomberg News.

“The Hollister stores are brighter, the music has been turned down, and the fragrance spritzed among the racks is less cloying — 25 per cent less so,” Rupp writes. “The blinds on Abercrombie windows are gone, and the company is experimenting with window displays for the first time.”

The company is also getting rid of photos of muscular bodies that have covered its walls for years, according to Rupp.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s profit shrank 77% last year. Abercrombie and rivals American Eagle and Aeropostale have been plagued by competition from cheaper fast-fashion stores like Forever 21 and H&M.

Many analysts have criticised longtime Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries for sticking to the strategy that made Abercrombie cool 15 years ago.

The company came under fire last year for refusing to offer clothing for larger women.

But Abercrombie has made some adjustments, and says it will offer expanded clothing sizes soon.

The company has also started offering clothing in black. For years, the colour was banned.

