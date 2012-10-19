Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries Had Crazy Rules For His Models

Photo: @EloiseHo/Twitter

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries is known for micromanaging his chain. It’s said he chooses what songs play in the stores and decides what displays will look like. But a new report shows how his micromanaging extended to actors and models who worked on the company jet.



Sapna Maheshwari at Bloomberg reports some crazy details from the company’s manual, which was recently disclosed in an age-discrimination suit brought by an ex-pilot:

The flight crew had to wear Abercrombie jeans, polo shirts, flip-flops, sweatshirts and a winter coat.

Men had to wear a spritz of the retailer’s cologne along with Abercrombie boxers.

Men weren’t allowed to wear jewelry except for wedding rings or watches.

Black gloves had to be used while handling silverware, while white gloves were worn to lay the table.

The song “Take Me Home” had to play when passengers entered the cabin on return flights.

Jeffries’ three dogs, Ruby, Trouble and Sammy, were given different seating arrangements based on who was travelling.

Staff weren’t allowed to “expose the toilet paper” or “fold the end square,” a rule that also applied to Jeffries’ home.

With Abercrombie quickly declining in value the company is seen as a takeover target. It’s hard to imagine such a controlling CEO relinquishing any of his power.

Many analysts say that the retailer has struggled because it hasn’t adapted to the fashions and times of its young customers.

If Jeffries and the rest of management want the company to succeed, they’re going to have to work on revolutionizing Abercrombie’s image.

