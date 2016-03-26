Abercrombie & Fitch thinks these photos will forever change how you feel about the brand

Abercrombie & Fitch was once thought of as a fratty bro.

But the retailer has adopted a new, rugged look thanks to the Vice President of men’s design, Aaron Levine. The campaign was shot by Zackery Michael, a release notes.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been revamping its clothing and sales are beginning to climb. The parent company reported its first ever positive quarter (comparable sales were up 1%) since the third quarter in 2012.

Take a look at the photos of the latest campaign starring model Alex Libby, and see if Abercrombie 2.0 changes your mind.

Men's magazines have been responding positively to the brand's makeover. 'This is not the Abercrombie & Fitch you remember,' Maxim declared. It's not. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Source: Maxim That might be because there's a new creative force on board. Aaron Levine was brought over from Club Monaco last June to be the retailer's head of men's design. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Source: Fashionista According to a press release, the new line is a nod to the brand's rugged heritage, combined with what the press release described as 'new fits and fabrics, which is in line with the A&F's move toward a more elevated and distinguished look.' Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch This is the Abercrombie & Fitch's interpretation of the modern, rugged look. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Maxim told readers that 'you'll be surprised by the range of selections that look back over the company's 124 year history, incorporating the brand's outdoor, sporting goods heritage in pieces like nylon trenches, bomber jackets and paratroop silhouettes in dark green.' Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Source: Maxim GQ also responded positively. 'Introducing the new, un-moosed Abercrombie,' the men's website wrote. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Source: GQ GQ points out that some of Abercrombie & Fitch's all-American apparel is still on sale. It's clear from the photos that the brand hasn't completely nixed its iconic logos. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch Source: GQ Levine acknowledged to GQ that this new look won't change things overnight. Abercrombie & Fitch has a deeply embedded reputation as a boorish, fratty retailer. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch 'Look, there's no single switch we can flip. No magic bullet,' he said to GQ Abercrombie & Fitch has been trying to attract an older consumer. Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch In November, Chairman Arthur Martinez told Business Insider that Abercrombie was aiming to attract an older consumer -- one that's 18-to-25 as opposed to a teenager. Ultimately, it's going to boil down to whether or not this look resonates with consumers -- will the modern male want to shop here? Zackery Michael/Abercrombie & Fitch And as it stands, 2016 will be a challenge for Abercrombie & Fitch as it tries to turn itself around. 'As we look ahead to 2016, it is likely to remain a challenging environment, but we believe we are on the right track and we will continue to focus on delivering a customer-centric shopping experience and compelling assortments based on clearly defined brand positions,' Martinez said in a recent press release.

