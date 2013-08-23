13 Reasons Why People Hate Abercrombie & Fitch

Things aren’t looking good for Abercrombie & Fitch.

The retailer reported that sales are down 10%, and outlook for the future isn’t great either.

Abercrombie has faced a stream of controversies that have eroded public perception of the brand.

The company’s exclusion of large women resulted in protests earlier this year. Abercrombie has also upset everyone from Taylor Swift fans to family groups to environmentalists.

We revisited some of the retailer’s worst moments.

This post contains writing from former BI reporter Eric Platt.

