Abercrombie & Fitch Has Really Strict Standards For Employee Hairstyles

Ashley Lutz

Abercrombie & Fitch’s stringent standards for employees extends to hairstyles.

Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed recently got her hands on the hair-related rules from Abercrombie’s employee handbook.

The notoriously strict retailer, which also bans employees from wearing the colour black, doesn’t approve of “unnatural” or “extreme” hair colour.

Here’s a page from the employee manual, courtesy Buzzfeed:

Screen shot 2013 09 03 at 4.22.55 PMBuzzfeed

