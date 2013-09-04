Abercrombie & Fitch Has Really Strict Standards For Employee Hairstyles

Abercrombie & Fitch’s stringent standards for employees extends to hairstyles.

Sapna Maheshwari at Buzzfeed recently got her hands on the hair-related rules from Abercrombie’s employee handbook.

The notoriously strict retailer, which also bans employees from wearing the colour black, doesn’t approve of “unnatural” or “extreme” hair colour.

Here’s a page from the employee manual, courtesy Buzzfeed:

Read the entire Buzzfeed article here.

