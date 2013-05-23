What Abercrombie & Fitch Ads Would Look Like With Plus-Size Models

Jes, who blogs under the name The Militant Baker.

Earlier this month,



Business Insider reported on Abercrombie & Fitch CEO’s Mike Jeffries refusal to market or sell clothes for women who need XL or above sizes.”We want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that,” Jeffries said.

The fashion retailer’s definition of “cool and good-looking” does not include plus-sized women since the brand refuses to manufacture women’s clothing in XL and XXL.

In America today 67% of women are considered plus-sized, and one of them has decided to speak up.

The Militant Baker, a voluptuous blogger known as, Jes, has created an “Attractive & Fat” image campaign which features her modelling – sometimes topless – in Abercrombie-style clothing with a slim male counterpart.

Along with the images, she has posted a letter to Jeffries in response to the CEO’s comments and his apology shortly thereafter.

Jes wrote to the CEO:

Never in our culture do we see sexy photo shoots that pair short, fat, unconventional models with not short, not fat, professional models. To put it in your words: “unpopular kids” with “cool kids”. It’s socially acceptable for same to be paired with same, but never are contrasting bodies positively mixed in the world of advertisement. The juxtaposition of uncommonly paired bodies is visually jarring, and, even though I wish it didn’t, it causes viewers to feel uncomfortable. This is largely attributed to companies like yours that perpetuate the thought that fat women are not beautiful.

Here’s a selection of the images she posted. We are just as curious as Jes as to Mike Jeffires’ response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.