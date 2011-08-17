Abercrombie & Fitch Says Jersey Shore Member Is Tarnishing Its Brand, But It Sells "The Fitchuation" T-shirts

cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shops there.



It has offered to paying him a substantial amount to stop.

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino’s association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image,” says the company.

“We understand that the show is for entertainment purposes, but believe this association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand, and may be distressing to many of our fans. We have also extended this offer to other members of the cast, and are urgently waiting a response.”

We find this hilarious because, last summer, the clothing company was selling “The Fitchuation” T-shirts.

The only thing that could have changed between the show’s second and third seasons is A&F’s rapidly declining cool factor. This sounds like nothing more than a publicity stunt for the clothing company.

We’re no lawyers here, but it seems like Sorrentino could strike up a solid case against A&F for tarnishing his brand.

