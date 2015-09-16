It's official: Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again

Abercrombie & Fitch has apparently executed a turnaround.

The new selection of women’s clothes on the website marks a departure from the preppy clothing that had given the brand a bad reputation and led to sales plummeting.

The brand is now completely reinventing itself by offering trendy, minimalist designs.

Abercrombie & Fitch is now going for a classic, comfortable look.

The brand is embracing contemporary trends, like chambray shirt dresses.

Some women are already responding. They actually want to shop there again.

congrats on turning your brand around abercrombie, for the first time in 10 years i want to buy clothes from you https://t.co/ESKKkOsvn2

— Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) September 15, 2015

Can we discuss @Abercrombie‘s line of dresses and how kind-of-actually cute they are? http://t.co/DhXWbDvRUn

— Maddy Berner (@mjberner) September 15, 2015

Even the respected and very popular fashion blog Man Repeller has confirmed that “Abercrombie & Fitch may be the comeback kid of 2015.”

“What “the new Abercrombie” no longer has is that recognisable-from-anywhere A&F look; no iconic silhouette for similar high street brands to emulate. That day is gone,” wrote Amelia Diamond for Man Repeller. “But for a brand that once pushed away its customers by strategically making others feel excluded, this new open-arms style similar to Zara or H&M — Come in on a whim and possibly leave with an outfit for tonight! — is a smart move. It will cause nostalgic shoppers and potential new buyers to pause by that intoxicating blend of too much cologne and too much music and think, ‘Why not? Let’s go in.'”

Last year, the retailer claimed it was done with logos. While the signature logo is not as ubiquitous, the store still sells a selection of its namesake logo shirts with the brand emblazoned across the chest.

The new selection proves that Abercrombie is beginning to truly turn the brand’s reputation around.

Last year, notorious CEO Mike Jeffries departed the brand. New creative director Katia Kuethe joined the company from Lucky Magazine earlier this summer.

