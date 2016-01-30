Abercrombie & Fitch is becoming more like J. Crew

Does Abercrombie & Fitch not like its own shoe selection?

Racked has pointed out that on the company’s website, a model is not wearing a pair of shoes or sneakers sold by the retailer. Rather, the model is wearing a pair New Balance’s 1400 for J. Crew.

Oddly, the J. Crew New Balance shoes are featured prominently at the top Abercrombie & Fitch’s men’s shoes page.

Abercrombie & Fitch isn’t selling the shoes on its website, although its men’s shoe section contains a selection of boots, Veja sneakers and a pair of Superga sneakers.

Here are the shoes on J. Crew’s website, which promises that “you won’t find these anywhere else:”

Abercrombie has been working valiantly to restore its image, by minimising logos and toning down its sexuality.

Interestingly enough, J. Crew has had its fair share of sales troubles for more than the past year and a half. In its most recent quarter, comparable sales plummeted 12%.

Business Insider has reached out to both Abercrombie & Fitch and J. Crew.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.