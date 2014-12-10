The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch

REUTERS/Claro Cortes A tourist poses for photographs with a shirtless model outside an Abercrombie & Fitch store in Singapore’s Orchard Road shopping district December 14, 2011.

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries is stepping down from the teen retailer following a rocky few years.

It’s the latest upheaval for the brand, which started as a store for outdoorsmen and evolved into the epitome of preppy cool in the ’90s.

More recently, Abercrombie has been criticised for excluding large women and promoting unrealistic standards of beauty.

The retailer has suffered 11 straight quarters of same-store sales declines as alternative fashion trends have superseded Abercrombie’s sporty, logo-heavy look.

Michael Thrasher wrote the original version of this story. Hayley Peterson, Ashley Lutz, and Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.

