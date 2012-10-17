How Abercrombie & Fitch Finds The Shirtless Dudes Who Stand Outside

Photo: @Abercrombie/Twitter

Abercrombie & Fitch has spent decades selling apparel with shirtless men.But Abercrombie doesn’t recruit the models standing outside from an agency — the men who are hired are just normal applicants.



One of Abercrombie’s shirtless models posted on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” section and provided insight on the process.

The man applied for a regular retail job but was recruited to bigger things and asked to take his shirt off in the interview:

“I just kind of ended up there. I thought they could be looking to place me somewhere inside or even in the back.”

Some customers have crossed the line:

“There was this one time these two ladies in their 40’s came in and started smiling and whispering to each other. I felt like I was in 4th grade. Then they came up and told me what a nice smile I had and how cute I was. At first I thought it was just standard flirting, but then they started asking when I get off and what I was doing after I got off work. This went on for a good 20 minutes until my manager intervened.”

The Abercrombie cologne scent permeates everything:

“People tell me I smell like the store even when I didn’t work that day.”

What happens when he runs into people he knows:

“The store I work at sadly isn’t too far from where I live so it has happened occasionally. I get mixed reviews and lot of guys tend to have less respect for me. On the other hand girls usually see it as a plus. When I see someone I know though its usually awkward and embarrassing for me though.”

Abercrombie has a paltry employee discount:

“We get 20 per cent off for employees only.”

The man also said how he entertains himself standing outside:

“Sometimes I like to pretend that I’m mannequin and then move to greet them. At the last second I’ve gotten a few people to jump.”

