Abercrombie & Fitch just brought in J. Crew to overhaul its image

Abercrombie & Fitch appears to be hellbent on changing its image.

The company recently announced in a release that it has hired Ashley Sargent Price to be creative director of marketing. Price has been J. Crew’s senior vice president of brand creative for the past ten years, where she worked with the company’s namesake brand, Madewell, and its kid’s brand, Crewcuts. (J. Crew, much like Abercrombie & Fitch, has been working to dig itself out of a hole for the past few quarters.)

Price has also worked with Ann Taylor Loft, Gap, and Urban Outfitters.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue pushing these iconic brands forward,” Price said in the release. “It is a great time to be a part of the company and I look forward to working closely with the team to develop engaging content and unique brand experiences for our global consumer.”

“We are thrilled and fortunate to have Ashley on board during this exciting time at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Her experience overseeing creative for globally recognised brands will be valuable for us and she will play a significant role in evolving our brand positions,” Abercrombie & Fitch. Co. President Fran Horowitz said in the release.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been overhauling its notorious image as retailer’s mean, popular kid. It ditched its infamous sexy, scandalous marketing for a more toned-down look. Its women’s lineup shows off a classic, streamlined look. And most recently, the retailer showed off Aaron Levine’s latest lineup, which featured a completely different look. It featured rugged, bearded model Alex Libby and more a hipster sartorial bent.

These rebranding efforts are paramount as Abercrombie & Fitch continues to try to reposition itself to appeal to young people, who have little patience or brand loyalty. The parent company recently posted its first positive quarter since 2012, but it got a large boost from its surfer sibling, Hollister.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.