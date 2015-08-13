Abercrombie & Fitch has become unrecognizable

For years, Abercrombie & Fitch was synonymous with preppy polo shirts, sexy ads, and loud logos.

But as sales decline and teens move away from the brand names that once ruled the mall, the retailer is trying a different approach.

Recent ads posted by Abercrombie look more like something from Gap.

Models sport chic, classic designs devoid of logos.

Rather than relying on trends, the brand says it is now offering “timeless” styles.

Also absent are the sexy ads that defined Abercrombie for decades.

Instead, the brand is putting off more sophisticated vibes.



While the brand might be trying to appeal to teens, analyst Eric Beder at Wunderlich Securities worried the brand has become too generic.



Beder says Abercrombie will need to adopt a more signature look to drive sales.



Abercrombie & Fitch’s same-store sales fell 8% and total sales dropped 14% in the most recent quarter.

Perhaps this new look will help drive sales.

