Former Abercrombie & Fitch worker is suing the brand for $35 million because of the dress code

Abercrombie & Fitch’s notorious look policy is getting attention again.

The New York Post reports that Maha Shalaby, a transgender former employee who worked at the New York City flagship store, is suing the brand for $35 million, claiming that the company forced him to wear women’s apparel and fired him in 2012 when he refused to do so.

The Post notes that the lawsuit claims that he could “only wear a girls’ uniform because that’s what customers want to see.”

This isn’t the first time the company’s “look policy”, a strict dress code that banned tattoos and facial hair, has landed it in hot water.

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a 17-year-old Muslim girl whom the company would not hire, as she had to wear a headscarf for religious reasons.

And a class action suit against the company claimed as many as 62,000 employees were forced to buy the brand’s clothing with their own money.

The company overhauled its look policy last year to be less strict. It has been working to revive its reputation as a retailer with more stylish, on-trend clothes.

The company has also been making efforts to let customers know that it’s socially progressive. In November, Chairman Arthur Martinez told Business Insider that bullying is “a cancer among young people,” and that the company has launched an anti-bullying campaign.

An Abercrombie & Fitch spokesperson told Business Insider that the brand does not comment on pending litigation.

