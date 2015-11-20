Abercrombie & Fitch is surging after earnings beat expectations

Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped by as much as 12% in pre-market trading on Friday after the company posted third-quarter earnings.

The apparel retailer crushed expectations, marking a departure from many of its peers during this quarter.

It reported third-quarter sales of $US878.6 million, beating the forecast for $US862.8 million according to Bloomberg.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $US0.48, versus $US0.22 expected.

