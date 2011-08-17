A&F Once Again capitalises On MTV Jersey Shore's Obsession With Its Brand

Abercrombie & Fitch has certainly capitalised on the popularity of its brand on MTV’s Jersey Shore.

Last summer, it began selling “The Fitchuation” T-shirts, in a nod to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

And earlier this week, it successfully pulled off a well-received publicity stunt, in which the retailer offered “substantial payment” to Jersey Shore cast members to stop wearing its clothing, via this memo (“A Win-Win Situation“):

“We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino’s association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image. We understand that the show is for entertainment purposes, but believe this association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand, and may be distressing to many of our fans. We have also extended this offer to other members of the cast, and are urgently waiting a response.”

