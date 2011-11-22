Turkish President Thinks His Country Could Be Europe's Growth Engine

Photo: AP

Yes, despite the impending European doom, there are still many people in Europe who want to join the (somewhat ailing) club.In an interview with The Telegraph, Turkish President Abdullah Gul argues that his country’s strong growth rate (11.6 per cent in the first quarter of the year) could be a huge help to European Union:



“…[C]onsider the potential that Turkey has: Turkey’s position, her assets, the value she can add in terms of energy resources, her population, the dynamism she can bring into Europe, and also the growth that she can bring, with Turkey being the engine of this growth.”

