There's An Unconfirmed Report Going Around That Saudi King Abdullah Has Died

Update: Reports say the Saudi government is denying this.



Original post: This just hit the internet, and we don’t know if it’s true.

It’s on IslamTimes, and frankly it doesn’t read credibly because it ties his death to discussions about Egypt.

Needless to say, were it true, it would only further concerns about Mideast stability at an already fragile time.

Oil prices originally jumped on the news, but then that faded, perhaps indicating the market’s disbelief in the rumour.

The full report:

Saudi Arabia’s 86-year-old King Abdullah was discharged from a New York City hospital in good health after going through two back operations in December 2010. The king delegated the management of the affairs of the world’s largest oil supplier to his half-brother, Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, during his absence.

King Abdullah talked with Obama about the situation in Egypt over the phone yesterday. Obama and the King got into a heated debate about their opinions of what Hosni Mubarak should do. After the phone call sources stated that King Abdullah was furious and then suffered a sudden heart attack.

Doctors ran to his resuce but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead, but his death was not reported due to the sensative conditions that exist in the region. The Saudi Arabian government will reject this claim; but the ball is in their court to prove that he is alive.

