OSU attacker may have written Facebook post telling US to 'stop interfering' with Muslim countries

Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the 18-year-old who police shot and killed after he attacked students and faculty at The Ohio State University on Monday, reportedly posted a rant to Facebook just before the rampage.

In the post, first reported by Fox News, Artan said he was “sick and tired of seeing my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters being killed and tortured EVERYWHERE” (emphasis his).

Artan was a legal permanent resident who came to the US with his parents in 2014. The family had lived in Pakistan for several years after fleeing Somalia in 2007, according to CNN.

“America! Stop interfering with other countries, especially the Muslim Ummah,” Artan said in the Facebook post according to a screenshot from NBC News, using the Arabic word for “community.” “If you want us Muslims to stop carrying out lone wolf attacks, then make peace with ‘dawla in al sham.’ Make a pact or a treaty with them where you promise to leave them alone.”

Here’s what the #OhioState jihadist posted on Facebook before attack per NBC news. I re-copied the words so you can read it in the 2nd image pic.twitter.com/6XhtU9ldwN

— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) November 29, 2016

Hours later, Artan carried out what police believe was a lone wolf attack — crashing a car into pedestrians on the campus footpath before attacking them with a butcher knife. Eleven people were hurt in the attack, the Columbus Dispatch reported, but they are expected to recover.

Just one minute after Artan began his attack, OSU police officer Alan Horujko shot and killed him. OSU Police Chief Craig Stone said Monday afternoon he was “confident” that Artan was the only suspect.

ISIS has been urging its followers to copy the Bastille Day attack in France, where a terrorist drove a semi-truck through a crowd of people, killing 84, according to ABC News. The terror group also recently posted a video explaining how to conduct a knife attack.

It’s worth noting that Artan didn’t mention ISIS in his Facebook post.

In an interview with OSU’s student newspaper The Lantern from August, Artan said he didn’t “even know where to pray” after transferring from Columbus State Community College. He continued:

“I wanted to pray in the open, but I was scared with everything going on in the media. I’m a Muslim, it’s not what the media portrays me to be. If people look at me, a Muslim praying, I don’t know what they’re going to think, what’s going to happen. But, I don’t blame them. It’s the media that put that picture in their heads so they’re just going to have it and it, it’s going to make them feel uncomfortable. I was kind of scared right now. But I just did it. I relied on God. I went over to the corner and just prayed.”

Police haven’t identified a motive for the attack yet, and are still investigating.

A number of Muslim and Somali leaders have denounced the attack. Hassan Omar, president of the Somali Community Association of Ohio, told NBC News that many people were calling him crying.

“This is a shock,” Omar said. “As a Somali community here, we are in a state of shock. In Columbus, we live in a very peaceful community. This is going to affect the life of everybody. We are American, and we don’t want somebody to create this problem.”

