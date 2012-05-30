Credit Suisse Employee Hopes To Make The Olympics With This Killer Discus Throw

Abdul Buhari works as a senior analyst relationship manager at Credit Suisse’s London offices and he’s also a national and international discus thrower for Great Britain, according to Here Is The City.



Buhari, 29, is currently training for the opportunity to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

He has been throwing discus for only nine years and has a total of 50 podium finishes in his career. In 2011, he won the gold in the Aviva World Trials & the UK Championships and the England Athletics Senior Championships, according to his bio.

Now, check out his killer discus throw below.

