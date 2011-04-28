Wikileaks Bombshell: Top Al-Qaeda Guy Injected Himself With Impotence Drugs

Photo: Guardian

In order to dedicate himself fully to terrorism, Saudi Arabian Abd al-Rahim Hussein Muhammad Abdah al-Nashiri regularly injected himself with chemicals that suppressed his libido, according to The Telegraph.The information was revealed during al-Nashiri’s interrogation in 2002:



Detainee is so dedicated to jihad that he reportedly received injections to promote impotence and recommended the injections to others. He received the injections so more time could be spent on jihad – rather than being distracted by women.

The senior operative in the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, al-Nashiri reported directly to Osama bin Laden, and is directly responsible for more than a dozen terrorist attacks.

Reports are not specific about what al-Nashiri injected himself with. Perhaps he used the female birth control Depo-Provera or cypoterone — anti-androgen drugs which are also used to castrate sexual predators.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.