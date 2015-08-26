Meet ABC's 26-year-old new bachelor star Ben Higgins

Jethro Nededog
Abc bachelor ben higgins season 20ABC/Felicia GrahamDenver resident Ben Higgins will be Season 20’s bachelor.

ABC announced the next hunk who will take its “Bachelor” franchise into its next decade.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise,” the network revealed Ben Higgins is Season 20’s main man.

Abc bachelor in paradise reveals ben higginsABC/Rick RowellBen Higgins on ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Fans will remember him from Season 11 of “Bachelorette” when he vied for the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Abc bachelor season 11 ben higgins Kaitlyn Bristowe kissPlay GIFABC

Despite the apparent heat between them and Ben seeing a “great life” with her, alas Kaitlyn didn’t didn’t end up giving him a rose in Week 9.

Apparently, he had no hard feelings, as shown in this tweet after his elimination aired.

 What else is there to know about the 26-year-old king of “Bachelor” nation for the next season?

He’s not one to to avoid conflict.

See how he handles this viewer who fears he will make for a boring season.

 

 
Ben is an avid traveller and loves to learn more about other cultures.

According to an ABC release, he has worked at a zoo in Peru, travelled through the jungles of Bolivia, and even hiked the spiritual trails of famed Machu Picchu.

While living in Denver, Colorado currently, Ben Grew up  in Warsaw, Indiana.

He’s very proud to come from the American Heartland, according to ABC’s release.

 

And he cooks!
Cooking while shirtless is a bonus.


 Ben Higgins gets his second chance of love when “The Bachelor” returns in January 2016 on ABC.

