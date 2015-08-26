Meet ABC's 26-year-old new bachelor star Ben Higgins

ABC/Felicia Graham Denver resident Ben Higgins will be Season 20’s bachelor.

ABC announced the next hunk who will take its “Bachelor” franchise into its next decade.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise,” the network revealed Ben Higgins is Season 20’s main man.

ABC/Rick Rowell Ben Higgins on ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Fans will remember him from Season 11 of “Bachelorette” when he vied for the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Despite the apparent heat between them and Ben seeing a “great life” with her, alas Kaitlyn didn’t didn’t end up giving him a rose in Week 9.

Apparently, he had no hard feelings, as shown in this tweet after his elimination aired.

This wonderful girl deserves happiness. Much respect for you @kaitlynbristowe and glad you were our bachelorette. pic.twitter.com/N5yhtA8w5N — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) July 14, 2015

What else is there to know about the 26-year-old king of “Bachelor” nation for the next season?

He’s not one to to avoid conflict.

See how he handles this viewer who fears he will make for a boring season.

Come on, we can’t let that happen! My story may not be the most dramatic but that doesn’t mean it will be boring https://t.co/94svnWVyLW

— Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) August 25, 2015

Friend again? Promise you will watch with an open mind, this is real and I am excited to share it with you all. https://t.co/aZ4zIf3JxV

— Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) August 25, 2015



Ben is an avid traveller and loves to learn more about other cultures.

According to an ABC release, he has worked at a zoo in Peru, travelled through the jungles of Bolivia, and even hiked the spiritual trails of famed Machu Picchu.

You guessed right! How was the trip? I would recommend hiking it to anyone (with decent knees; and healthy lungs) https://t.co/NIXkRFJTEV — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) August 19, 2015

While living in Denver, Colorado currently, Ben Grew up in Warsaw, Indiana.

He’s very proud to come from the American Heartland, according to ABC’s release.





And he cooks!

Cooking while shirtless is a bonus.



Ben Higgins gets his second chance of love when “The Bachelor” returns in January 2016 on ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.