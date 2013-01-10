The Who's Who of Architecture In Under 2 Minutes

If you’ve ever wanted to seem like an architecture buff and don’t have a lot of time to study, the ABC’s of Architecture Vimeo vid is for you.
The minute and half animated short from user fedelpeye lists the world’s most famous architects in alphabetical order with cartoon designs of their most famous buildings.
Check it out below:
And here’s the full list of featured architects, via Gizmodo:
Alvar AAlto – Säynätsalo Town hall – Finland
Luis Barragán – Satellite Towers – Mexico City
Santiago Calatrava – Satolas Airport Railway Station – Lyon France
Luís Domènech i Montaner – Antoni Tàpies foundation – Barcelona
Eduardo Souto de Moura – Paula Rego’s House of Stories – Cascais Portugal
Norman Foster – London City Hall – England
Frank Gehry – Guggenheim Bilbao – Spain
Herzog & de Meuron – Beijing National Stadium – China
Arata Isozaki – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona
Philip Johnson – The Glass House – New Canaan, Connecticut
Louis Kahn – National Parliament of Bangladesh – Dhaka City
le corbusier – Villa Savoye – Poissy, Francia
Ludwig Mies van der Rohe – Barcelona Pavilion – Spain
Oscar niemeyer – National Congress of Brazil, Brasília
Joseph Maria Olbrich – Secession Building – Vienna – Austria
César Pelli – Petronas Twin Tower – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Giacomo Quarenghi – The Smolny Institute – St. Petersburg, Russia.
Renzo Piano + Richard Rogers – Pompidou Centre – Paris, Francia
Álvaro Siza – Ibere Camargo Foundation – Porto Alegre, Brazil
Kenzo Tange – Tokyo Olympic Stadium – Japan
Jørn Utzon – Sydney Opera House – Australia
William Van Alen – Chrysler Building – New York City
Frank Lloyd Wright – Guggenheim New York – United States
Lannis Xenakis – Philips Pavilion – Expo ’58 in Brussels
Minoru Yamasaki – World Trade centre – NYC
Zaha Hadid – The Pierres Vives building – Montpellier, France
