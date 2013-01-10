The Who's Who of Architecture In Under 2 Minutes

If you’ve ever wanted to seem like an architecture buff and don’t have a lot of time to study, the ABC’s of Architecture Vimeo vid is for you.



The minute and half animated short from user fedelpeye lists the world’s most famous architects in alphabetical order with cartoon designs of their most famous buildings.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s the full list of featured architects, via Gizmodo:

Alvar AAlto – Säynätsalo Town hall – Finland

Luis Barragán – Satellite Towers – Mexico City

Santiago Calatrava – Satolas Airport Railway Station – Lyon France

Luís Domènech i Montaner – Antoni Tàpies foundation – Barcelona

Eduardo Souto de Moura – Paula Rego’s House of Stories – Cascais Portugal

Norman Foster – London City Hall – England

Frank Gehry – Guggenheim Bilbao – Spain

Herzog & de Meuron – Beijing National Stadium – China

Arata Isozaki – Palau Sant Jordi – Barcelona

Philip Johnson – The Glass House – New Canaan, Connecticut

Louis Kahn – National Parliament of Bangladesh – Dhaka City

le corbusier – Villa Savoye – Poissy, Francia

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe – Barcelona Pavilion – Spain

Oscar niemeyer – National Congress of Brazil, Brasília

Joseph Maria Olbrich – Secession Building – Vienna – Austria

César Pelli – Petronas Twin Tower – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Giacomo Quarenghi – The Smolny Institute – St. Petersburg, Russia.

Renzo Piano + Richard Rogers – Pompidou Centre – Paris, Francia

Álvaro Siza – Ibere Camargo Foundation – Porto Alegre, Brazil

Kenzo Tange – Tokyo Olympic Stadium – Japan

Jørn Utzon – Sydney Opera House – Australia

William Van Alen – Chrysler Building – New York City

Frank Lloyd Wright – Guggenheim New York – United States

Lannis Xenakis – Philips Pavilion – Expo ’58 in Brussels

Minoru Yamasaki – World Trade centre – NYC

Zaha Hadid – The Pierres Vives building – Montpellier, France

