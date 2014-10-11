ABC's 'Mental As' Programming Helps To Raise Almost $1 Million For Mental Health Research

Mental illness has an affect on every Australian.

This week the ABC managed to raise more than $991,000 for mental health.

The ABC’s entire network of TV, radio, online and mobile platforms investigated and discussed the state of mental health in Australia from a range of unique perspectives; from comedy programs to documentaries, entertainment shows and debates.

The programming culminated in a live TV fundraising event last night, The Friday Night Crack Up.

According to the ABC, half of us will experience a mental health issue directly while many others, as carers, families, friends and colleagues will live with or witness its impact.

If you’d like to donate to mental health research visit the ABC website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.