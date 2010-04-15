ABC iPad App's 212,000 Users Love 'Modern Family'

We told you ABC was about to land 200,000 downloads of their iPad app. Now the official numbers are here: the ABC Player app has been downloaded more than 212,000 times since the iPad’s April 3rd release.



During its first dozen days in the iPad store, more than 680,000 episodes of ABC shows have been fired up on the app. The most-viewed episode is, of course, Modern Family’s “Game Changer,” which featured the characters swooning over the iPad in the sitcom.

Here are the Top 5 most viewed episodes on the app, which are all available for free on Hulu:

Modern Family (“Game Changer”)

Lost (“The Package”)

Lost (“Happily Ever After”)

Grey’s Anatomy (“Sympathy for the Parents”)

Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution (“Episode 103”)

The downloads numbers are good news for iPad advertisers Clorox, Lexus, AT&T, Heineken, Sears and Target. Just like ABC’s Web-based Player, the app lets users watch most network shows for free, adding five 30-second ads per hour, the Wall Street Journal reports. There are also links to episodes on sale at iTunes.

This fall, ABC will offer advertisers the same interactive spots featured on its Web player, which get a $45-plus CPM.

