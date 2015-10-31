Former Scientologist Leah Remini reveals the time she was punished for criticising Tom Cruise

Leah Remini says that criticising Tom Cruise is a huge offence in Scientology — and she knows from personal experience.

In a new preview of Friday’s “20/20” special with Remini on “Good Morning America,” the former “King of Queens” star expanded on her previous comment that “being critical of Tom Cruise is like being critical of Scientology itself.”

Remini recalled receiving a request from Cruise to teach him salsa dancing. When she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, who happens to be a salsa musician, arrived at Cruise’s home, he wasn’t alone. They were joined by Cruise’s then-new girlfriend, Katie Holmes, and two “high-ranking” Scientology officials.

“He was forcibly kissing Katie and I said, ‘Eh, get a frickin’ room?’ and, well, I was written up for that,” said Remini, who’s promoting her new memoir “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.”

TLC Leah Remini stars with her family (who are all former Scientologists) on the TLC show ‘It’s All Relative.’

Apparently, one of the officials turned her in for the comment by writing a “knowledge report,” which details when members break the rules. The accused then must deal with the accusation in auditing sessions, meetings in which an auditor questions and listens to an individual address their mistakes.

“You can assume that if you say something that is critical to the Church, you’ll be written up,” Remini, 45, said. “Husband, wife, mother, daughter. It’s what the group does to regulate itself.”

Remini readily admits that she wrote many knowledge reports during her years in Scientology, even about her own husband.

“Hell, yeah, I wrote Angelo up all the time,” she admitted.

Remini joined Scientology with her mother at eight years old. She left Scientology in July 2013 when she began to challenge the organisation’s control over its members. Her own daughter was also coming of age in the organisation and she said she didn’t want that life for her.

Remini’s “20/20” special airs Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Watch the preview from “Good Morning America” below:



ABC Breaking News Latest News Videos

NOW WATCH: 7 famous people reveal why they are Scientologists



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.