Scientology gives children an 'extremely inflated' ego, Leah Remini says

Leah Remini is dropping more behind-the-scenes intelligence about Scientology as she continues to promote her new tell-all memoir, “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology.”

A new preview of the former Scientologist’s interview for Friday’s “20/20” aired Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” In it, the actress alleges that Scientology gives its young members a false sense of confidence.

“Because Scientologists view children as spiritual beings, you’re not treated as a kid, so you’re given a lot of responsibility,” she said. “Your ego becomes extremely inflated.”

TLC Remini stars alongside her family on TLC’s ‘It’s All Relative.’

Remini left Scientology in July 2013 when she began to challenge the organisation’s control over its members. Her own daughter was also coming of age in the organisation and she said she didn’t want that life for her.

During the interview, Remini said that she wants others to understand how she had gotten so deep into Scientology.

“The decision to leave is you are giving up everything you have ever known and everything you have worked for your whole life,” she said. “I feel that people need to understand, this has been my whole life. I want them to understand how it happens.”

“Good Morning America” will air another preview of the interview on Friday morning. Remini’s “20/20” special will air Friday at 7 p.m. on ABC.

