ABC Puts Politics On The Web, "According To Jim" On The Tube

Nothing like a hotly-contested election season to make network news seem irrelevant. While CNN, Fox News and MSNBC chew on the returns all evening, the broadcast networks will be airing the likes of “Biggest Loser” and “Jericho” while breaking in, as they say, “when events warrant.”



At least ABCnews.com will be streaming the coverage on the Web starting at 7 pm ET, a smart move for the network (and for the Washington Post, which will be doing the same thing). Four months ago, ABC would have tried to charge for the privilege, but it dropped its broadband subscription plan in December.

