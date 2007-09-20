ABC/AOL Video Pact; Expect More To Come

ABC will begin streaming its new shows via Time Warner’s (TWX) AOL. The WSJ ($) says that ABC will cut its local affiliates in on the deal via rev share, and will “geotarget” some of its ad inventory. Expect more deals to come; earlier this month MediaWeek reported that ABC was also talking to Comcast, MSN, MySpace and Yahoo about distribution deals. Updated: Programming and ad details in press release excerpts after jump. WSJ

Related: ABC: Take My Shows, Please!

ABC/WB Online Distribution Deal: Streaming Vs. Sales

NBC’s Smart Video Play: Try Everything



…delivered via a co-branded version of ABC.com’s Emmy-winning broadband player, full episodes of ABC programs are available today at http://video.aol.com and beginning next week will feature ABC’s new fall lineup of programming…

…additionally, the two companies will team to offer select short form programming from ABC via an embedded short-form player, which will debut on AOL later this year. The short-form programming featured on the embedded player will include both original and derivative content from ABC…

…New episodes of ABC series offered free to consumers on AOL the day after their broadcast premieres include: “The Bachelor” (premieres online Tuesday, September 25); “Big Shots” (premieres online Friday, September 28); “Brothers & Sisters” (premieres online Monday, October 1); “Carpoolers” (premieres online Wednesday, October 3); “Cavemen” (premieres online Wednesday, October 3); “Dancing with the Stars” (premieres online Tuesday, September 25); “Desperate Housewives” (premieres online Monday, October 1); “Dirty Sexy Money” (premieres online Thursday, September 27); “Eli Stone” (online premiere TBD); “Grey’s Anatomy” (premieres online Friday, September 28); “Lost” (online premiere TBD); “MEN IN TREES” (premieres online Saturday, October 13); “October Road” (online premiere TBD) “Private Practice” (premieres online Thursday, September 27); “Pushing Daisies” (premieres online Thursday, October 4); “Samantha Who?” (premieres online Tuesday, October 16) and “Ugly Betty” (premieres online Friday, September 28). Generally, four episodes per series will be available at any given time…

..the ABC.com broadband player on AOL will be co-branded with an “ABC.com on AOL” message alongside the local ABC affiliate’s station ID based on the individual user’s geographic location. Individual episodes viewed online will feature up to three interactive advertisements from one national sponsor, as well as an additional local ad insertion. ABC will continue to sell national advertising for the broadband player and local affiliates will continue to be responsible for local ad sales. Since the broadband player launched on ABC.com in September 2006, over 140 million episodes of ABC primetime series have been initiated by users, and to date, ABC affiliates covering 80% of the country have launched or are committed to launch the players on their own websites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.