ABC Wants Stephanopoulos for "GMA"

ABC News prez David Westin wants George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America,” The Daily Beast reports.

The Daily Beast cites sources close to the show as saying that Westin met with Stephanopoulos in Washington on Thursday. The topic of discussion? Replacing Diane Sawyer, who will succeed Charles Gibson as anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight” in January. If everything pans out, an announcement could be made within days.

Via the Beast:

One potential sticking point in the negotiations is the future of This Week, ABC’s perennial second-place Sunday show. One source close to the anchor said Stephanopoulos is hoping to remain at the helm of that show, too—perhaps as a kind of fall-back in case things don’t work out at GMA.

If Stephanopoulos isn’t able to hold on to This Week, ABC senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper and Nightline co-anchor Terry Moran are seen as inside favourites to replace him.

Stephanopoulos should be able to do both “GMA” and “This Week.” Examples of morning-show multi-taskers: Meredith Vieira, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show and host of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”; and “Today” weatherman Al Roker also hosts “Wake Up With Al” on “The Weather Channel.”

Question is, could Stephanopoulos help “GMA” regain ratings? The “Today” show is a force to be reckoned with but maybe viewers will find him dreamier than Matt Lauer and switch over to ABC. No, that probably won’t happen.

